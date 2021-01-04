What's the best moment from 'The Office'? Vote in TODAY's bracket

From our first introduction to the Dunder Mifflin gang in 2005 to the show’s emotional finale in 2013, “The Office” gave us many unforgettable scenes. And now, the entire series is available to binge-watch on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

To celebrate, TODAY is asking viewers to weigh in on their all-time favorite moment from “The Office” by voting in our bracket!

“Diversity Day”

NBC

In the series’ second episode, Dunder Mifflin sends a guest speaker to lead a mandatory training on diversity in response to Michael’s offensive imitation of a Chris Rock comedy routine. Michael then holds his own seminar, forcing staffers to wear index cards on their foreheads specifying various ethnicities.

“The Injury”

NBC

Michael burns his foot when he accidentally steps on the George Foreman grill he keeps near his bed.

“The Dundies”

Michael hosts “The Dundies,” a cringeworthy awards show, in which he attempts to rap and bestows honors in categories such as “Busiest Beaver,” “Hottest in the Office” and “Whitest Sneakers.”

“Scott’s Tots”

NBC

Michael breaks the news to a group of high school seniors that he can’t fulfill a promise he made 10 years earlier to pay their college tuition.

“The Client”

NBC

Michael embarrasses Jan by switching the location of an important business meeting to Chili’s and telling inappropriate jokes. But after his efforts to woo the client (Tim Meadows) are successful, Jan is pleased with Michael and they kiss in the parking lot.

“Casual Friday”

Kevin reveals in a voiceover during the cold open that he likes to bring his “famous chili” to work at least once a year. As he explains his recipe, he’s seen carrying it into the reception area, spilling it and struggling to clean it up using office supplies.

“The Convict”

NBC

After a new employee’s description of having been incarcerated for insider trading prompts Pam to remark that prison sounds better than Dunder Mifflin, Michael creates a “Prison Mike” persona to set everyone straight.

“Finale”

NBC

A year after the documentary airs, everyone gathers for the wedding of Dwight and Angela — and poignantly reflects on their time at Dunder Mifflin.

“Money”

NBC

When Jan’s spending causes financial problems for Michael, Creed advises Michael to declare bankruptcy. Michael takes the advice too literally and shouts to the office, “I declare bankruptcy!”

“The Dinner Party”

NBC

Michael and Jan host a dinner party that reveals how dysfunctional their relationship is. As the situation becomes more heated, Jan angrily hurls a Dundie award against Michael’s TV.

“Casino Night”

NBC

In the season two finale, Jim finally declares his feelings for Pam outside Michael’s casino charity event. She initially tells him he “misinterpreted things,” but the pair later kiss.

“Stress Relief”

NBC

In the cold open for this two-part episode, Dwight hilariously causes chaos by purposely starting a fire in a trash can to test the office’s fire safety skills.

“Golden Ticket”

NBC

Michael plays Willy Wonka after coming up with a promotional idea to slip five golden tickets into paper boxes that will guarantee the winning clients a 10% discount. The idea backfires when Dunder Mifflin’s biggest client gets all five tickets, and the company stands to lose money.

“Niagara”

NBC

Jim and Pam tie the knot in this two-part episode, which sees the cast dance down the aisle, re-creating a routine from a 2009 viral wedding video.

“Beach Games”

NBC

Michael organizes an outing to Lake Scranton with a series of challenges to determine a possible successor for his regional manager role. When Pam volunteers to take on the final event — walking across hot coals — Michael tells her she’s not a contender. She completes the feat anyway and delivers a powerful speech to her co-workers.

“Goodbye, Michael”

NBC

Michael says he’s leaving the day after his actual last day to avoid emotional goodbyes, but Jim catches on and they share a moving moment.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.