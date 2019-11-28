Obamas wish everyone a 'Happy Thanksgiving' with rare family photo

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted a rare family photograph with her family in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

She shared a recent picture with her daughters and husband captioned "From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!"

Michelle is wearing a flowing white and navy dress standing next to Sasha, 18 in a tight, black formal gown. Barack can be seen in a casual button down shirt, and Malia, 21, wrote a loose blue sheath dress for the photo op.

The picture appears to be from earlier this year when Sasha went to her senior prom. The youngest Obama daughter graduated from the prestigious Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. this past spring.

The recent family photo already had more than 1,561,000 likes as of Wednesday night. Thursday is the third thanksgiving since the Obamas moved out of the White House.

Wednesday morning, Barack tweeted some friendly advice for the holiday.

"Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: 'Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'"

Happy Thanksgiving!