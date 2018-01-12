share tweet pin email

Al Roker once observed that former president Barack Obama's dance moves were reminiscent of Elaine from "Seinfeld."

Obama would prefer to label his awkward dad moves as "staying in the pocket," which he apparently showed off on stage with Prince a few months before the musical legend's death in 2016.

Obama shared a story about being called up onstage during a Prince performance by his daughter Sasha, 16, in the inaugural episode of David Letterman's new Netflix show, "My Guest Needs No Introduction," which was released on Friday.

"(Sasha) pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing,'' Obama said. "I have dad moves, and I think the key is what we call 'staying in the pocket.'

"You gotta stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket. They're trying stuff that they can't really pull off."

Obama advised to steer clear of the "karate kicks" and other over-the-top moves that are not going to end well for most dads.

He could always take some pointers from his wife, as Michelle took on Ellen DeGeneres in a dance-off to some Bruno Mars and hilariously showed us the evolution of mom dancing with Jimmy Fallon.

The former president also touched on more serious topics like his upbringing, Russian interference in U.S. elections and his opinion of social media in his sit-down with Letterman.

Letterman's show will feature five more episodes with guests George Clooney, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and Malala Yousafzai, which will be released monthly.

