For the Fourth of July, Nurse Heroes Foundation, in collaboration with non-profit Hispanic Star, are premiering their new Nurse Heroes Hispanic Star Choir with a powerful performance of the national anthem in Spanish.

"Nurse Heroes and Hispanic Star unite with Hispanic members of the nursing profession to honor and celebrate nurses across the country," the foundation said in a press release.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the need for nurses, as well as the thanks we owe, is greater than ever.

Around the world, we are facing a concerning and increasing shortage of nurses. The Nurse Heroes foundation is "successfully utilizing the arts to inform and inspire the public through a month art contest and celebrity concerts." Donations made to the Nurse Heroes fund go directly into scholarships for continuing nursing education, nursing innovation research fellowships and the touring and exhibition of Nurse Heroes to institutions and hospitals across the country.

Hispanic Star and Nurse Heroes' first concert last Thanksgiving had over 10.4 million views, according to a press release. The event was produced by Emilio Estefan and featured artists like the Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Pitbull and more. Nurses from New York’s Northwell Health were be the first beneficiaries of the benefit concert.