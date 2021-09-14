Revisit Norm Macdonald's classic Burt Reynolds impression on 'SNL'

After Norm Macdonald's death was announced Tuesday, the legendary comedian's friends and fans took to social media to honor him.

Macdonald, who died of cancer at age 61, spent several years during the 1990s making audiences howl as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live." The Canadian-born comedian's offbeat humor and deadpan delivery helped earn him a loyal following.

Norm Macdonald as Burt Reynolds (or is that Turd Ferguson?) during a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" sketch on "Saturday Night Live." Saturday Night Live

On Tuesday, those followers paid tribute to Macdonald by sharing images and videos of him in his various "SNL" guises. The clear fan favorite? Macdonald's zany impression of late actor Burt Reynolds as a cocky, gum-chomping "Celebrity Jeopardy!" contestant. Macdonald's Reynolds schemes up ways to rile host Alex Trebek, played with stoic perfection by Will Ferrell.

In each new sketch, Reynolds stops at nothing to zing Trebek — even changing his own name to "Turd Ferguson" on his podium to force Trebek to say it.

Here's a fun collection of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" videos showing Macdonald at his wackiest.

This 1999 sketch shows Trebek (Ferrell) struggling to keep order with contestants Burt Reynolds (Macdonald), surly Sean Connery, played by Darrell Hammond, and "3rd Rock from the Sun" star French Stewart, played by then-cast member Jimmy Fallon.

It also features the debut of "Turd Ferguson."

This December 1996 sketch finds Reynolds and Connery going head-to-head against comedy legend Jerry Lewis (Martin Short).

Macdonald appears as the "Smokey and the Bandit" star again in this 1997 sketch, but this time Hammond shows up as talk show host Phil Donahue. Guest star John Goodman rounds out the trio of incompetent contestants as Hollywood star Marlon Brando.

Macdonald returned to "SNL" in 2015 and revived his Reynolds character. His fellow contestants included Sean Connery, again played by Hammond, legendary crooner Tony Bennett, played by fellow guest star Alec Baldwin, and pop singer Justin Bieber, played by cast member Kate McKinnon.