Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig are married after more than 10 years together

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have tied the knot. The "Barbie" co-writers were married at New York City Hall on Dec. 19, Gerwig's reps confirmed to NBC News.

The longtime couple and collaborators share two sons. Gerwig told Elle U.K. their second son, born in 2023, is a "wise little baby." Harold, born in 2019, is 4 years old. Baumbach also shares a son with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Baumbach, 54, and Gerwig, 40, met on the set of the Baumbach's 2010 film "Greenberg" and became romantically linked after. A 2012 write-up of “Frances Ha,” the first movie they co-wrote, in the L.A. Times referred to them as a “real life couple.”

Since then, Gerwig and Baumbach have collaborated on multiple movies, including the pop culture phenom and awards season darling "Barbie."

Gerwig directed "Barbie" and said Baumbach would write the movie before actually asking him. Star and producer Margot Robbie approached Gerwig and asked if she was interested in joining the project, she said on Dua Lipa’s podcast, “At Your Service.”

"And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘And Noah would like to write it too.’ And I had not really talked to Noah about this,” she said.

She continued, "I think I had a 6-month-old baby when I said yes? And I wasn’t necessarily running everything by him. It was in March of 2020 that Noah said, ‘Are we meant to be writing a ‘Barbie’ movie?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘I don’t have any ideas for that! Why didn’t you sign us up to write a different thing?’ And I was like, ‘Because I have a feeling. I like Margot and I have a feeling.’”

And when they're not working together, they're still working. In 2020, Gerwig's "Little Women," which she wrote and directed, went head-to-head for best picture with Baumbach's "Marriage Story," which he wrote and directed.