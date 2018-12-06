Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Thursday's announcement of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations means that the 2019 awards season is officially underway — and it means there's already controversy!

While Hollywood's best and brightest in the big-screen categories proved fairly predictable this time around — with "Vice" and "A Star Is Born" dominating across the board — the same can't be said for the small-screen categories, where many past winners didn't even make an appearance.

Note: If you're a fan of "This Is Us," you might want to grab your go-to box of tissues right now. Because the snubs the show suffered Thursday are as sad as any episode of the tearjerker drama.

"This is ..." truly surprising. "This Is Us" was completely shut out of the nominations. NBC

The beloved series had been gaining ground at the Globes for the past two years, with three nominations in 2017 and three more in 2018 — including a best actor win for Sterling K. Brown.

In fact, many fans believed 2019 was a shoo-in year to see another acting honor, this time for leading man Milo Ventimiglia, or perhaps a supporting repeat nom for Chrissy Metz, who really stole the spotlight on the show last season with both her heartbreaking and joyful story lines.

At very least, the series would show up in its annual spot on the best TV drama roundup, right?

Wrong. There wasn't a single nomination for the series or any member of the ensemble cast.

The Johnsons from "Black-ish," like the Pearsons, were a no show on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards nominations list. ABC

At least the Pearsons were in good company. After all, the Johnsons suffered a complete shutout, too.

The Globes completely ignored hit comedy "Black-ish" in all categories for 2019, even snubbing 2017 best actress winner Tracee Ellis Ross altogether.

Donald Glover was the lone nominee from his hit comedy "Atlanta." FX

And while critics'-darling comedy "Atlanta" at least saw a mention in the best actor category for deserving star Donald Glover, the series lacked love where you'd most expect to find it.

"Atlanta" wasn't even on the map in the best TV comedy category.

Blessed be the noms for stars Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski, but not for "Handmaid's Tale" itself. Hulu

There was a similar shocker in the drama roundup, too, that saw acting nods for "Handmaid's Tale" stars Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski but one big snub for the show itself.

Then there's the case of the in-between place "The Good Place" landed in.

The Golden Globes list left Kristen Bell and co-star Ted Danson stuck between a good place and a bad one. NBC

The series and its leading lady, Kristen Bell, nabbed nominations as predicted by many awards enthusiasts, but there was one star left out of the recognition celebration.

Ted Danson, who plays the ultimate bad-guy-turned-good on the sitcom, racked in SAG, TCA and Emmy nominations for his role in 2018 — and even took home the Critics' Choice award for best actor in a comedy series — but he had no such luck on the Golden Globes list then or now.

Of course, whenever a series or star fails to take an expected spot on the list, that means there's a surprise opening for someone else.

That was the case for the newly nominated Candice Bergen.

"Murphy Brown" is back on TV, and leading lady Candice Bergen is back in the running for Best Actress. CBS

While Maya Rudolph ("Forever") and Issa Rae ("Insecure") both had buzz for best actress in a comedy before the nominations were revealed, the odds didn't seem to favor Bergen, who brought back her '80s-'90s sitcom "Murphy Brown" in September.

The revived show hasn't proved a big ratings winner or a critics' favorite this time around, but Bergen stood out to Golden Globe voters — again.

This is a category she won twice before for the same role.

Find out if she adds another bit of gold to her collection when the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET, on NBC.