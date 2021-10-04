NKOTB going on tour and bringing classic acts from the '80s and '90s with them

There's a fresh MixTape Tour coming your way from New Kids on the Block, and this one's going to be a must-see for 1990s music fans!

That's because not only are NKOTB hitting the road again on MixTape Tour 2022, they're bringing along some classic friends: Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley. And that's no rickroll!

New Kids on the Block have rounded up some famous friends for their latest MixTape Tour. Boston Globe via Getty Images

The four sets of performers will launch a 50-plus-date tour starting in Cincinnati on May 10 and continue through Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and other cities. The whole thing wraps up on July 23 in Washington, D.C. (For the full itinerary, click here.)

Salt-N-Pepa will join NKOTB and more on tour. They're seen here performing at the World Music Awards in 1995. Eric Gaillard / Getty Images

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," New Kid Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

Rick Astley is never gonna let NKOTB down. picture alliance via Getty Images

The band also appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday to preview the live show, and even performed.

To refresh your memory, New Kids were the boy band with all the moves behind hits like "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Hangin' Tough"'; Salt-N-Pepa got us on the dance floor with "Push It," "Shoop" and "Whatta Man" featuring En Vogue, among many other tunes; En Vogue hit big with "Free Your Mind" and "Don't Let Go (Love)," while Rick Astley's biggest hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up," is not just a great song, but a classic meme!

NKOTB got the nostalgia wheels turning in 2019 with its first MixTape Tour, where the band members (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood) went on tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Naughty by Nature and Tiffany. That tour grossed $53.2 million and sold over 650,000 tickets.

So get ready to rock out, '90s style! Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday.

