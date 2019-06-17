Lauren London honored the memory of her late boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, in an emotional tribute on Father's Day.

The actress and model shared a photo of the couple during a sweet moment with their son, Kross, who's now 2 1/2. In the pic, London holds Kross to her shoulder as Hussle gently touches the little boy's chest.

"One of the reasons I fell in Love with You ... Your Fatherhood. Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias," she captioned the intimate shot.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and philanthropist, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died March 31 at age 33 after being shot outside The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He co-owned the store.

London was in a relationship with the rapper for five years until his tragic death. The couple's family also included Hussle's 10-year-old daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship and London's 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with rapper Lil Wayne.

In the nearly three months since Hussle was gunned down, London has expressed her grief in several heartbreaking social media posts.

"I am completely lost,'' she wrote shortly after Hussle died. "I've lost my best friend / My sanctuary / My protector / My soul.... / I'm lost without you / We are lost without you babe / I have no words."

Weeks later, she shared a red-carpet photo of the pair sweetly smiling at one another and captioned it, "Missing you."

Earlier this month, London shared another photo of the couple with their arms around each other.

"I promise to make YOU proud," she wrote. "#ForeverTogether Ermias The Great."