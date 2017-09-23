share tweet pin email

New parents Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have apologized to fans after finding themselves in some hot water over women's reproductive rights after giving an interview together this week.

The actor spouses shared their pregnancy story with Dr. Elliot Berlin on his Informed Pregnancypodcast. During the interview, Somerhalder, 38, claimed that he actually threw away Reed’s birth control pills.

Dave Mangels / Getty Images The couple first agreed to start a family while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain this past year.

"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time," Somerhalder said. "But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control."

Somerhalder even said he took a video of himself throwing out Reed’s pills that included her “freaking out” at the video’s end. But Somerhalder's seemingly off-handed comments set off a social media tirade against the “Vampire Diaries” star across social media.

Outraged fans labeled Somerhalder’s actions as “reproductive coercion” — a weighted term for unhealthy power dynamics in sexual relationships.

Reed, 29, initially threw herself back at these critics with equal force in a social media rant of her own, taking particular aim with "irresponsible journalism" that she believed led to a twisting of her husband's words.

“WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important!” the "Twilight" actress shared via a Twitter post Friday morning.

WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

“We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married ppl [sic] & twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible,” Reed continued in a follow-up Tweet.

Though Reed was initially defense of her husband's comments, On Saturday, she issued a statement via Twitter signed by herself and Somerhalder, apologizing to "anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion."

The actress continued, "We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant ... and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter."

A note from us... pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

"We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end," the post concludes.

Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their first child, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July. Despite publicly discussing the start of their lives as parents, the couple has yet to share a photo of their newborn baby girl.

Somerhalder did, however, take to Instagram this past week with a sweet note to his wife, accompanied by a picture of her on the cover of Fit Pregnancy.

"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake... seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one," said Somerhalder. "The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.