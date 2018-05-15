share tweet pin email

John Cena opened up about his heartbreaking split from Nikki Bella on TODAY Monday, and now his former fiancee is speaking out to share her own take on their breakup, his comments and what the future may hold for the pair.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link John Cena and Nikki Bella: Is there still hope for their relationship? Play Video - 2:03 John Cena and Nikki Bella: Is there still hope for their relationship? Play Video - 2:03

Shortly after Cena's visit to TODAY, Bella hit the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in New York and spoke to several outlets about it all — before she'd even had the chance to hear what he said for herself.

When a reporter from Extra TV gave her a recap, including Cena's declaration that he still wanted to marry her and "have a family" with her, Bella said, "I'm speechless."

But she didn't remain speechless for long. Instead, she explained what was behind her decision to call off the wedding: "The day I say my vows, I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them."

And that's not all she had to say. Just as Cena had said that she was the love of his life, she returned the sentiment.

"John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life," she revealed to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope."

There's not, however, certainty. The WWE and reality TV star said that the goal for now is simply happiness.

"I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy," Bella continued. "Hopefully that's together; maybe it's not."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link John Cena on Nikki Bella: 'I had my heart broken out of nowhere' Play Video - 5:51 John Cena on Nikki Bella: 'I had my heart broken out of nowhere' Play Video - 5:51

Until she knows for sure, she's turning her focus toward herself, telling ET, "I think I kind of lost me."

Still, Cena's never far from her thoughts, especially since the wrestler and actor's fame keeps him very visible.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP John Cena and Nikki Bella kiss after she accepted his marriage proposal during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

"It's hard, 'cause I'll see his handsome face everywhere," she told Access Hollywood. "It crushes me."

Hear more from Bella when she pays a visit of her own to TODAY on Wednesday.