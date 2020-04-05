Nikki Bella may no longer be wrestling, but the expectant mom couldn't help but try on her uniform to celebrate Saturday's WrestleMania event.

The "Total Bellas" star rocked a red lace-up bra top with the word "Fearless" on it, along with a pair of red short shorts. She recreated her entrance in a home video she posted on Instagram.

Bella, 36, recreated her wrestling entrance at home and danced to her theme song, "You Can Look (But You Can't Touch)." At the end of the video, she rubbed her pregnant belly.

“Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! ! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” she captioned the post.

Bella is expecting her first child with her partner, "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev. She has said in interviews that she's due later this summer.

Fans took to the comments section to celebrate the retired wrestling star and her growing baby bump.

One person wrote, "Looking good momma!!!"

Another added, "We stan a pregnant queen."

Nikki's twin sister Brie, who is also pregnant and due within two weeks of her sister, did have a critique to share of the fun video. In an extended video posted on their shared YouTube channel earlier this week, Brie jokingly told her sister that her antics woke up her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"What can I say? I thought it would be fun to put on my gear," Nikki replied.

Nikki's fashion show in her WWE uniform is reminiscent of when gymnast Shawn Johnson shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking her 2008 Olympics uniform while 40 weeks pregnant. The gold medalist said it "fits a little different these days."

"But no joke... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was," she added.