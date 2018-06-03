share tweet pin email

It's been a turbulent road for Nikki Bella and John Cena. The pair called off their engagement in April, just a month before they were set to wed.

Now Bella is saying that she is feeling "confused" about the breakup. Clearly, there's still another chapter to be written for these wrestlers and former partners.

Reuters John Cena has spoken on TODAY about he wants the best for Nikki Bella.

On this Sunday's episode of E!'s "Total Bellas," the star admits feeling confused after her split with Cena.

“I just feel super confused,” Bella told her family at dinner. “And I miss him more than anything in this world.”

The WWE stars, who have been a couple since 2012, got engaged at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 and have been very public with their love story.

Bella told E! News that her rise to fame as a reality star has made her re-evaluate her sense of self.

"I started to feel like, here's Nikki Bella and here's Nicole," she said. "When I first started being on reality TV and all this stuff, I was me. And then, I was told, 'Don't talk like this. Don't be this.'"

Bella and Cena were set to wed in May of this year, but called things off just weeks before the wedding. Cena was blindsided by the breakup. It seemed that Bella needed time to feel sure of herself as a person.

Since they went their separate ways, Cena has spent time on TODAY talking about the ups and downs of his relationship.

"It's been very difficult," Cena told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. "I had my heart broken out of nowhere — or, for me, it was out of nowhere — and anyone who's experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings."

He also took the opportunity to put any rumors to rest that he is enjoying being single, or going out with other people.

"For anyone out there speculating on what I'm doing with my life now: I still love Nicole. I would still love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

Having a family together had been a point of contention for the wrestling stars. Cena had previously stated that he didn’t want to have kids. But since admitting that Nicole is his number one priority, and that he had never been in love before her, he’s opened himself up to the possibility of having children together.

“Of course we can do this!” he told Kathie Lee and Hoda, who were visibly moved by the star’s unwavering love for his ex.

Bella heard Cena’s public messages to her and told Extra TV that his words left her "speechless".

She also called Cena the love of her life and revealed that she’s not closing the door on the possibility of reuniting with him.

"The day I say my vows, I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them," said Bella.

His candor may have paid off ... TODAY reports that Cena and Bella may have reunited.

It’s no surprise that fans all over the world are rooting for these two to find their happily ever after.