Nikki Bella clears up relationship status with John Cena: 'We're just friends'

Nikki Bella knows there's a lot of confusion about her relationship with John Cena right now, so she's shared a video to clear things up — but be warned, it's probably not the update fans want to hear.

"We're just friends," Bella, 34, revealed in the candid clip, which she recently shared to YouTube.

Fans' hearts sank when the WWE stars, who'd been together since 2012, called off their engagement in April. But since then, there have been signs of a possible reconciliation.

First, Bella said she was "shocked" when Cena, 41, confessed his undying love for her during a May visit to TODAY. Then, she admitted to being "confused" about their breakup. Recently, fans have witnessed a reunion of the pair on the E! reality series "Total Bellas."

"I'll admit my relationship has been in a super-emotional roller-coaster ride. I think it's hard for people to understand because we film and things get shown a few months after," Bella revealed in her video.

"I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not?' and because I am a reality star and I do have a reality show ... I feel like I have to say what is the update on John and I. Right now, we're just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us," she clarified.

But the pair's romance isn't entirely down for the count, she said, adding she has "hope" for their future together.

"We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met," Bella said of the "Ferdinand" star.

Time apart, she said, is allowing them "to see what we really want for the future." For Bella, that means a one-time-only marriage.

"I don't want to be someone who has a divorce. Or who has kids and then gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle. I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time," she said.

In the meantime, she's working on some personal "issues" — with Cena's support.

"I am beyond grateful that I have this amazing man who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues. And helping me become an even better person and even stronger," she shared.