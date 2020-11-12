John Cena contacted Nikki Bella after she gave birth: 'John and I will be tied forever'

John Cena has nothing but love for his ex Nikki Bella.

When the "Total Bellas" star, 36, welcomed her first child in late July, just a day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child, Cena, 43, made sure to congratulate both sisters.

"He reached out to Brie and I both,” Bella told Us Weekly in a new interview. “We haven’t had an individual conversation in, gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Bella and Cena, an actor and professional wrestler, dated for six years before splitting in 2018. In January, the reality star got engaged to "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and Cena went on to marry Shay Shariatzadeh last month.

They might have gone their separate ways, but it's clear that the exes will always hold a special place in each other's hearts.

"John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” Bella said. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Earlier this year, Bella shed some light on why the couple decided to call it quits. As it turns out, she wanted children and Cena did not, and she didn't want him to regret having kids with her.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives," Bella said during an appearance on the "Better Together with Maria Menounos" show. "We were trying so hard to make it one."

After the couple initially broke up in 2018, Cena appeared on TODAY and told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that he still wanted to marry Bella and said his views on fatherhood had evolved.

"For anyone out there speculating on what I'm doing with my life now, I still love Nicole. I would still love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

A few months later, Bella appeared on TODAY with her sister and said Cena's declaration of love "shocked" her.

"I literally was in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal upfronts and got the breaking news," she said. "I mean, John — and you guys know this — he is absolutely an amazing man. He is such a sweetheart, and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend."

In her new interview with Us Weekly, Bella gave a glimpse into her new life as a mother and said she's experienced postpartum depression, especially tough since Chigvintsev has a busy schedule with "Dancing With the Stars."

"It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him. But he’s torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home. My depression kicks in so hard,” she said.

Bella found it difficult to explain her depression to Chigvintsev, but her twin stepped in to help because she felt that her sister was hiding her feelings.

“I think most women do (that) when they get depressed because they are embarrassed by it” Brie Bella told the magazine. “Also, because you’re prideful, and I was like, you got to let it all go. You have to communicate with him because then he can help you. That’s what you need.”