Nikki Bella says she left John Cena so he wouldn't regret having kids with her

Nikki Bella is shedding light on why she decided to call it quits with longtime love John Cena.

During a joint interview with her twin sister, Brie, on the "Better Together with Maria Menounos" show, the former WWE star, 36, said she ultimately split with Cena, 43, because she never wanted him to "regret" having kids with her.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people that wanted two different lives," said Bella. "We were trying so hard to make it one."

Bella, right, ended her relationship with Cena because she believed her would regret staring a family with her. Walt Disney Television via Getty images

The "Total Bellas" star knew she wanted to start a family, but Cena, who's never been a dad, was against the idea — so much so, he'd undergone a vasectomy. But after splitting in April 2018, the former pro wrestler and Hollywood star told Bella he'd reverse his vasectomy if it meant he could have her back.

The couple, who dated for nearly six years, briefly reconciled before Bella ended things for good in July 2018.

"Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father," she explained. "I'll never forget, I think it was my life coach, he goes, 'What if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life? Is that what you want?' And I remember thinking, that's not what I want. I don't want to force someone to change."

Bella and her fiancé, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, are expecting their first child together. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Bella found love again the following year with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple, who got engaged last November, are expecting their first child this summer. (Cena is also "extremely happy" with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.)

Bella showed off her baby bump in a hilarious Instagram video last month. Donning a red lace-up bra top with the word "Fearless" on it along with a pair of red short shorts, she re-created her famous wrestling entrance to celebrate WrestleMania.

The reality star danced and gyrated to her old wrestling theme song, "You Can Look (But You Can't Touch)."

"Had to get back into this for WM Day!!" she wrote in her caption. "Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!"