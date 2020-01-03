Nikki Bella is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev — see the ring!

Nikki Bella is starting off her 2020 with a bang: she's engaged!

The "Total Bellas" star, 36, revealed on Instagram that she and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, 37, got engaged back in November.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," the former WWE star wrote. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Chigvintsev, a professional dancer who has appeared on eight seasons of "Dancing with the Stars," also took to social media to announce their engagement, thanking his former "DWTS" partner and now fiancée for saying yes to his proposal.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he shared. "So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Paired with their adorable announcements, the couple shared numerous pics of the romantic proposal. It looks like Chigvintsev popped the question in a beautiful ballroom covered in red roses. In another pic, you can see Bella's gigantic diamond ring.

Bella has been married once before and engaged another time as well. She married her high school sweetheart when she was 20. The marriage was annulled three years later.

In 2017, she got engaged to John Cena, 42, her then-boyfriend of five years. The pair called off their engagement in April of 2018, canceling their wedding that was slated for May of that same year.

Bella and Chigvintsev first met in 2017 when the two were partnered on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."

No word on when the wedding is slated for, but one thing we know for sure is that the dancing is going to be mirror ball-worthy.

Congrats, Nikki and Artem!