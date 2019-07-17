Love is in the air for Nikki Bella and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev — and now they've confirmed it!

After several months of dating, the couple made their relationship official on Wednesday's episode of "The Bellas Podcast," the chat show Nikki Bella hosts with her twin sister, Brie.

The couple appeared together at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards last week. Richard Shotwell / AP

"We're boyfriend and girlfriend," Bella, 35, shyly told listeners.

"We're in a relationship," added Chigvintsev, 37.

The couple met when they were partnered on "DWTS" in 2017 and have apparently continued dancing together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

In fact, they celebrated their official status with a sexy new video posted on the Bella twins' YouTube channel. In the nearly two-minute clip, the lovebirds perform a sultry routine to Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me."

Both the song and the dance tell the story of "my journey with Artem and dating," Bella explained.

"This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I'm falling for this guy really fast, but ... I just kept trying to push Artem away because I just wasn't ready for anything," shared Bella, who split last year from fellow WWE star John Cena.

The lovebirds met in 2017 when they were partnered together on "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Now, of course, Bella's happy to be dating such an "amazing" guy.

"He just makes me laugh and it's just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress-free," she gushed.

Once the couple confirmed their relationship, Bella couldn't contain her joy.

"Why do I feel like I'm in high school right now? Like, I'm smiling ear-to-ear, I feel so, I don't even know. Do people do this?" she asked.

During their candid chat, Bella also asked Chigvintsev what he likes about her.

The Russian-born dancer had no trouble coming up with a list of Bella's best attributes.

"I think the best way of describing it would be, everything what women stand for nowadays, I think you're like a perfect example of that," he told her. "You're strong, you're powerful, you're very independent, you have the career you're so driven about. You're just, like, an amazing human being."

Swoon! Here's hoping we see more of Nikki and Artem soon!