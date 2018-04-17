share tweet pin email

Former "Night Court" co-stars and the comedy community are mourning the death of Harry Anderson, who famously played Judge Harry Stone on the hit 1980s sitcom.

Anderson, who was found dead at 65 of undisclosed causes on Monday at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, began his career as a magician before turning to comedy and becoming a television star.

Anderson first played a character named "Harry the Hat" while wearing his trademark fedora on the iconic 1980s sitcom "Cheers," and also made appearances on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson and "Saturday Night Live."

Everett Collection Harry Anderson was best known for portraying Judge Harry Stone on the 1980s hit "Night Court."

His most beloved role was playing a thinly-veiled version of himself as Judge Harry Stone on "Night Court" for nine seasons on NBC, for which he was nominated for three Emmys. Stone was a magician who wore fedoras and colorful ties and loved legendary crooner Mel Torme, just like Anderson in real life.

Weâll miss you, Harry Anderson. The honorable Judge Harry Stone is forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/CvI61zGKQx — NBC (@nbc) April 17, 2018

John Larroquette, who played a smarmy lawyer on "Night Court," and Markie Post, who played a public defender, both fondly remembered their beloved co-star. Marsha Warfield, who played the bailiff "Roz" on the show, also offered her condolences.

Markie, Charlie, Marsha, Richard, me and the N.C.gang were on a carnival fun ride with Harry. It was a blast. Out in the cosmos tonight, with his fedora at a rakish angle and a 'Watch this' wink to us, heâs coaxing whoever might be out there with him; Pick a card. Any card. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) April 17, 2018

I am devastated. Iâll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, Iâm devastated. — Markie Post (@markie_post) April 16, 2018

Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already.

I tip my hat to you, my friend. https://t.co/vkagmzq5Js — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) April 17, 2018

Several of his comic contemporaries like Gilbert Gottfried, Michael McKean and Paul Reiser remembered him as "a gentle soul."

So sad to hear of passing of #HarryAnderson. I remember driving to NJ for $40/night gigs with him, before he became a huge star. (Nobody does that AFTER they're a huge star.) He was truly one of the nicest guys. A gentle soul. He will be missed. RIP friend.. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) April 17, 2018

I appeared on three episodes of "Night Court" way back when. Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 17, 2018

So sorry to hear we've lost Harry Anderson. A very nice man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 17, 2018

Anderson followed his stint on "Night Court" by playing popular Miami Herald humorist Dave Barry on the show "Dave's World" for four seasons on CBS. Barry called him "a genuinely nice guy."

I'm very sorry to learn of the death of Harry Anderson. He was a very talented guy, and, more important, a genuinely nice guy. — Dave Barry (@rayadverb) April 17, 2018

Anderson also inspired younger comics and fans of magic like Zach Braff, Judd Apatow and Neil Patrick Harris. Apatow, 50, once interviewed Anderson when he was 15, saying he was "kind, frank and hilarious."

I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy. https://t.co/0ksw4WKvxB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 16, 2018

Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up. We became friendly over the years - he worked at the @MagicCastle_AMA and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/k9FITPIaBS — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 17, 2018

I loved Harry Anderson and âNight Court.â Rest in Peace. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 17, 2018

RIP Judge Stone, and thank you for the laughs.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.