Niecy Nash shares how her kids reacted to marriage to 'soul mate' Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash is opening up about how her kids reacted when she tied the knot with new wife Jessica Betts.

The "Claws" star, 51, revealed on a new episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" that her romance with Betts — who's the first woman Nash has ever dated — caught her daughters, Dia and Donielle, and her son, Dominic, by surprise.

"My daughters were like, 'Wait what?!'" Nash recalled, adding, "And my son was like, ‘Wowww!'"

Nash and Betts, 38, had been friends for four and a half years before their romance blossomed. So Nash's children already knew and loved the musician.

"My children were able to meet Jessica before they knew we were dating, so they were able to meet her and form their own opinion about her as a person. And they all were like, 'Oh my God, she's so cool!' They was exchanging numbers ... So, they already liked her."

Niecy Nash, bottom right, and her wife, Jessica Betts, bottom left, join the hosts of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" (L-R) Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith. Red Table Talk

The funny lady's mom, Margaret Ensley, on the other hand, was less excited when the pair's friendship turned to love.

"It's a little bit different because of her generation," Nash explained, adding, "I have never doubted for one second that my mother loves me. I felt like her fear was, 'How will you be received? How will I be perceived?'"

The former "Scream Queens" star explained that Betts' "energy" attracted her.

"I met the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my entire life. And after spending time together, I was like, 'Oh honey, this fits me like an old pair of jeans I've done had in my closet my whole life,'" Nash shared.

"I felt like I was in a situation with my soul mate," she gushed.

The couple went public with their union not long after Nash finalized her divorce from her second husband, Jay Tucker. Nash shares all three of her children with her first husband, Rev. Don Nash.

During the interview, Niecy Nash invited Betts, whom she called "the greatest love of my life" to sit beside her at the red table. The newlyweds, who wed in August after a year and a half of dating, held hands as they shared the details of their love story.

“A lot of people had said at the beginning, ‘Niecy Nash has finally come out' ... And I said, ‘Well, come out of where?’ Because I wasn't in anywhere. I wasn't living a sexually repressed life," said Nash.

"I loved the boys I was with when I was with them. And now this is who I love."

