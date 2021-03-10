Niecy Nash on the moment she knew her 'hersband' was more than a friend

Niecy Nash is opening up about how romance bloomed between her and her wife — or as Nash calls her, her “hersband” — Jessica Betts.

The comedian, 51, shared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and Betts were friends for years before they developed feelings for one another.

“We were probably friends for about 4 1/2 years. I was already divorced and we were still friends,” she said.

But as she told DeGeneres, there was a moment she and Netts realized their friendship was something more.

“We went to go eat crabs ...” Nash began to explain.

“Ah, that’s it. That’s the gay thing,” DeGeneres joked.

Nash surprised many fans when she announced her marriage to Betts, a rock and soul musician, last August. They had been together since around February 2020, according to an Instagram post last month marking their one-year anniversary.

They went public with their union not long after Nash finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jay Tucker.

The “Reno 911!” star opened up to DeGeneres about going public with her marriage to Betts.

“I mean, a lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh you came out,’ and I said, ‘Well, from out of where?’” she said. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men; I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

Nash said that some people “don’t get it” and want her to define herself and her sexuality more, but DeGeneres said that in her view, rigid labels aren’t necessary.

“I think some people, there’s a scale, the Kinsey scale, right?” DeGeneres said. “Some people are more straight and some people are more gay, and some people are in the middle. And some people are born knowing what they want and who they are, and some people change. So I think that’s fine.”

Nash echoed this idea in an earlier interview with People.

"I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person,” she said. “I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."