Niecy Nash reveals the first 3 celebs she told about romance with her now-wife

Niecy Nash had plenty of support from her celebrity friends when she opened up about her relationship with her now-wife, Jessica Betts.

The “Claws” star, 51, revealed which celebrity friends first heard about her romance during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Well, all of my friends had a supportive reaction because they want more than anything for me to be happy,” she said, adding that the first three celebrities she told were fellow actor and comedian Sherri Shepherd, director Ava DuVernay and “the big O, Oprah Winfrey.”

Nash and Betts, a rock and soul musician, announced their marriage last August. When Cohen asked if she had gotten a wedding present from Winfrey, Nash did not hesitate to gush about the gift.

“Did I? Of course I did!” she said. “I got one of her favorite things, which is this beautiful cashmere blanket, but it’s jumbo, so we wrap up in it in the movie room all the time.”

Nash surprised many fans when she revealed her marriage to Betts in 2020. Previously, she had only been in romantic relationships with men and had recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Jay Tucker.

The comedian said she doesn’t necessarily embrace the phrase “coming out” when it comes to describing her relationship with Betts, who had been a close friend for years before their bond turned into something more.

“I mean, a lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh you came out,’ and I said, ‘Well, from out of where?’” Nash said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this year. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men; I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

In an earlier interview with People, the “Reno 911!” star said her marriage has “absolutely nothing to do with gender, and it has everything to do with her soul," adding that her wife “is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."