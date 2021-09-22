Nicole Kidman reveals moment she knew Keith Urban was the one: 'I was a goner'

Fifteen years after marrying Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman still remembers one of his early romantic gestures that swept her off her feet.

“He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. “I came out 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers, and that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ll marry you!’”

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006. John Shearer / Getty Images

New York has always held a special meaning for the couple, who also got engaged in the city.

“I proposed right down here on the Hudson,” Urban, 53, revealed during a visit to the TODAY plaza earlier this month.

Fellow Aussies Kidman and Urban tied the knot in Sydney, Australia, in 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.

During her “Tonight Show” interview this week, Fallon asked Kidman if she would ever consider doing a duet album with her husband.

After all, she and Urban have sung together plenty of times on social media. They performed a heartwarming Christmas duet on Instagram last year, and their chemistry was palpable in another video when they sang Elton John’s “Your Song” in a throwback to Kidman’s 2001 film, “Moulin Rouge.”

But Kidman did not hesitate when asked about the prospect of collaborating officially with her husband.

“No. No, no,” she said. “I have this thing … just stay in your lane, right? I shouldn’t be trying to get into his lane. I’m fine where I am.

“Also, I don’t feel comfortable singing,” she added. “Like, I have sung, but it’s not really what I feel comfortable doing.”

Fallon, meanwhile, famously blew his chance to date the "Days of Thunder" star.

In 2015, Kidman told Fallon on his show she was interested in him about a decade before, but an awkward visit to his New York apartment convinced her they had "no chemistry."