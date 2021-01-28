Nicole Kidman is ready to 'try my best' playing Lucille Ball in upcoming movie

Nicole Kidman also loves Lucy.

“The Undoing” star says she is excited to play Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film about the late TV star and her ex-husband, “I Love Lucy” co-star Desi Arnaz, featuring Javier Bardem as Arnaz.

Kidman is looking forward to playing comedy icon Ball. Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” Kidman told Variety. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

The Oscar and Emmy winner has been prepping for the role by watching episodes of “I Love Lucy.”

“I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she said. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.”

The casting of Kidman and Bardem had irked some fans, but one key person who has given her blessing is Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

“Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things," she said in a Facebook video last week.

She also said “it’s going to be a nice film” and that Sorkin is being true to her parents.

"Aaron has done a wonderful job of bringing these characters to life, and it's just a little soupçon,” she said. “It’s a little slice of life in their journey.”