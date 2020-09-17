Nicole Kidman watching Keith Urban host ACM Awards will melt your heart

Being there meant being there in spirit for Nicole Kidman.

The Oscar winner posted a sweet video on Instagram, featuring her watching husband Keith Urban on a laptop computer from Australia, while he hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night.

“Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay,” she captioned the clip.

Kidman is in Australia working on the upcoming Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers,” according to People.

If Kidman stuck around for the entire show, she got to see Urban team up with Pink to perform their new duet, “One Too Many,” which will appear on Urban’s upcoming album, “The Speed of Now: Part 1," which is being released Friday.

Interestingly, Pink and Kidman have some musical history together — the singer was one of the quartet of artists who covered “Lady Marmalade,” the No. 1 hit from Kidman’s Academy Award-winning film, “Moulin Rouge!”

Kidman and Urban have been married for 14 years and have two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.

Seeing Kidman lovingly watch Urban is no surprise, especially when you hear the affection he has for her.

"She's just the one, that was it," he said earlier this month on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast when discussing how he knew they were destined to be together.

"She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, 'You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.' Really, it felt so obvious."