Did you know Nicole Kidman sings the theme for her new show? Take a listen

If you're listening to the theme song of the new HBO miniseries "The Undoing" and thinking that voice sounds awfully familiar, you're right.

Nicole Kidman is showing that husband Keith Urban isn't the only singer in the family, as she is the one who can be heard singing the popular standard "Dream a Little Dream of Me" over footage of a young girl with a head full of red curls playing with bubbles to open the show.

The Australian star of "Big Little Lies" recently confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that it's her singing the song and admitted to some nervousness about putting her voice out there.

"I can't do with my voice what I can do when I act and that's very frustrating," Kidman said. "With performance, there's the possibility I may not get there. But at least I know I can try to reach it. With voice, I just can't. I wish I could sing what I feel."

Kidman plays a therapist who believes she's in a happy marriage with a character played by Hugh Grant before a shocking incident makes her question everything she knew about him.

"We've known each other for a couple of decades,” she said on TODAY last week about Grant. “And you always say to people, I'd love to work with you. And actually I never said that to him. I was just always a ‘Hi, Hugh.’ And then, but a bit deep down I've always wanted to work with him … he's so good and he's obviously incredibly witty and charming.”

It's been a while since Kidman showed off her pipes. She broke into song in her Oscar-nominated role in the 2001 musical "Moulin Rouge!" and it appears she has the singing bug back because she also will appear in the musical "The Prom" for Netflix, where she can be seen in the trailer singing in sequins.