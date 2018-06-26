Nicole Kidman shares a surprising secret to 12 years of marriage with Keith Urban

share tweet pin email

On Monday, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated 12 years of marriage together. And as longtime couples do, they have a secret to keeping things happy.

No texting!

"We call," she told Parade magazine recently. "And that's 12 years of marriage (...) We've never texted."

AP Happy anniversary to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, shown here at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala in New York on May 29.

It wasn't necessarily a planned thing, she added, but it's very much their style. And it's been crucial to their long relationship.

"(Texting) is so not our relationship," said Kidman. "We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text, (laughs) and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don't."

Of course, there are other tips she shared, like not having secrets and making an effort to have quality time together.

"We have a lot of fun together, and we just choose each other," she said. "If there is one person I can hang out with, it's him and the girls and that's it."

Kidman and Urban have two children together, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7.

Sounds like she and Urban know what they're doing; after all, we routinely get to see them celebrating birthdays and anniversaries with giant cakes, serenades and throwback pictures. On June 25, they both shared more happy memories with fans on social media:

As for the no-texting rule, that might seem like a tiny matter, but it's indicative of a larger belief in communication, said Kidman.

"We just do voice-to-voice or skin-to-skin, as we always say," she said. "We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don't text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I've had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go, 'Can you interpret that?' I don't want that between my lover and I."

Happy anniversary, you text-free twosome!

