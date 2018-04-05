Nicole Kidman shares first 'Big Little Lies' photo with Meryl Streep

share tweet pin email

"Big Little Lies" fans received exciting news in January when they learned Meryl Streep is joining the cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series' anticipated second season.

And now, we've got a first pic of the legendary actress on set of the show — and it's all thanks to Nicole Kidman.

The Aussie actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Streep shooting a scene with child actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who play Kidman's character's two sons on the show.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman, 50, captioned the shot, which finds all four huddled around a tablet.

Three-time Oscar winner Streep, 68, will play Mary Louise Wright, the grieving mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive husband of Celeste (Kidman).

Fans of the show know the villainous Perry met a grisly end in the Season 1 finale after physically assaulting Celeste and sexually assaulting young mom Jane (Shailene Woodley). They also know Kidman's character helped cover up the truth about his death.

Streep's character arrives to show's central city, Monterey, California, to check on the welfare of her grandkids — and to search for answers about what really happened to her son.

"Big Little Lies" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.