Country music star Keith Urban just dropped a brand-new single, and his biggest fan wants everyone to know about it.

On Sunday, Urban’s wife, “Bombshell” actor Nicole Kidman, took to Instagram to promote the track, called “Tumbleweed.” And she found the perfect picture to post to get both of their fan bases excited about it.

“Two #tumbleweeds are better than one,” the 53-year-old wrote alongside a cozy photo of her and her hubby. “Check out Keith’s new song at the link in bio xx”

Or just hit play on the official visualizer video for the sweetheart song below.

Kidman’s caption for the cuddly black-and-white pic is a play on the lyrics of Urban’s soon-to-be hit.

“Hey Ms. Tumbleweed / I believe two tumbleweeds is better than one,” he sings on the single. “Everybody needs a buddy when they're on the run / Hey Ms. Tumbleweed / Let's ride the breeze / Town to town, just a-kicking up dust / Make a little trouble, might make a little love / Mmm.”

So, that lovey-dovey photo seems to sum up the spirit of the song nicely.

For those who’d like to hear more of Urban's new music, just wait. “Tumbleweed is from his upcoming record, “The Speed of Now, Part 1,” which is due out Sept. 18.

And for those who’d like to see more affectionate photos of the lovebirds, just keep scrolling, because these two have a habit of celebrating their special occasions with very special pics.