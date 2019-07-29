Sign up for our newsletter

Nicole Kidman's daughters are following in her footsteps — all the way to Hollywood! Sunday and Faith Urban make their film debut in the upcoming "The Angry Birds Movie 2."

The budding actors, whose dad is country star Keith Urban, both voice adorable baby birds in the animated movie, the sequel to 2016's hugely popular "Angry Birds."

Sunday Urban plays Lily, left, while her sister, Faith, plays Beatrice n the upcoming "The Angry Birds Movie 2." Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

While People shared an exclusive clip from the flick on Friday, both girls can also be heard in the film's first trailer, released a few weeks ago.

Sunday, 11, voices Lily, the cute yellow chick, while Faith, 8, plays the part of the purple baby bird named Beatrice.

But the pair aren't the only celebrity kids starring in the project.

Gal Gadot’s daughter Alma Varsano and Viola Davis’ daughter, Genesis Tennon, also lent their voices to the film.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two in May. Evan Agostini / AP

The future superstars join a cast of Hollywood A-listers, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Awkwafina, Maya Rudolph, Sterling K. Brown and more.

Though it's the first time on the big screen for Sunday and Faith, they previously appeared in an episode of their mom's HBO drama, "Big Little Lies."

In October 2018, Kidman told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres that her girls could be seen "fleetingly" in one of the show's classroom scenes.

"There’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested in curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well," she shared.

"The Angry Birds Movie 2" hits theaters Aug. 14.