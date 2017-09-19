share tweet pin email

All eyes were on Nicole Kidman when she shared a smooch on the lips with "Big Little Lies" co-star Alexander Skarsgard at the Emmys Sunday — including her husband's.

AP Nicole Kidman congratulates Alexander Skarsgard after winning the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

But while that detail has had tongues wagging ever since then, we don't think Keith Urban really had any problem with the awards night affection.

After all, Kidman has always been a kisser.

Yes, her lip lock with the fellow Emmy winner was just the latest. She's puckered up for plenty of famous faces before.

In 2003, she planted a kiss on actor and Oscar presenter Denzel Washington when she took the stage to accept her Best Actress award for "The Hours."

LA Times via Getty Images Nicole Kidman won best actress for "The Hours" and then kissed presenter Denzel Washington at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.

The following year, she shared the love with icon Lauren Bacall at the Deauville American Film Festival.

AFP/Getty Images Nicole Kidman and co-star Lauren Bacall on arrival at the Centre International Deauville for a preview of 'Birth' at the 30th Deauville American Film Festival.

She and BFF Naomi Watts went all in for a big kiss at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2015.

Actress Naomi Watts and honoree Nicole Kidman, recipient of The Crystal Award for Excellence in Film, embrace onstage during the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

But make no mistake — Kidman doesn't reserve her kisses for friends and co-stars.

Whether with it was with Tom Cruise back in the day...

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Venice for the annual film festival in September 1999.

Or Keith Urban these days...

AP Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She's never shied away from marital PDA, either.