Nicole Kidman took fans' breaths away in 2001 as the wistful Satine in "Moulin Rouge." Audiences still regard Baz Luhrmann's fanciful and poignant musical as one of the actresses' best — and most beloved — works.

And now, she's revisiting it.

Kidman attended "Moulin Rouge" on Broadway in New York on Friday night, with husband Keith Urban in tow.

The pair posed for photos with members of the cast — still very much in costume — and were photographed chatting and smiling backstage.

This isn't the first time Kidman has gifted her fans with a musical blast from the past. In May, the "Big Little Lies" actress posted an adorable video of herself singing Elton John's "Your Song" together with Urban.

It's the same chorus Satine and Christian — played by Ewan McGregor in the film — sing when they're falling for each other, though in Kidman and Urban's sweet, stripped-down rendition, it's with decidedly fewer theatrics and fanfare.

"A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey," Kidman wrote in the caption. She also teased the country crooner ("You're not a sculptor") while he sang.

Now, her fans are enjoying another memorable moment, with photos of Kidman posing with Karen Olivo (who plays Satine on Broadway), Aaron Tviet (as Christian) and Danny Burstein (in the role of Harold Zidler). Judging by their big smiles, everyone was excited to meet each other.

On Instagram, Kidman wrote, "What a joy to see @MoulinRougeBway last night! It blew my mind!

"Karen and Aaron as Satine and Christian were superb. Thank you to all the cast and crew for greeting us with such open arms," she continued.

It must have been a surreal experience for Kidman to watch another Satine brought to life on Broadway after all these years. We're just glad the fantastic role seemed to resonate with her as much as it did with the rest of us.