Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's kids make rare appearance at Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 's daughters made a rare appearance at the 78th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday.

The couple's little girls, Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10, who are normally kept out of the spotlight, sat alongside their parents throughout the ceremony, which was presented virtually with many stars appearing right from their own living rooms.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday and Faith, made a rare virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The whole family dressed up for the occasion. Kidman,who was nominated for her role in "The Undoing, donned a stunning sleeveless black Louis Vuitton gown with gold embellishments. Urban looked dapper in a black suit, while Sunday and Faith cheered on their mom wearing nearly matching cute white dresses.

Rosie Perez introduces Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and family via livestream during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Sunday and Faith weren't the only Hollywood kids who appeared on camera. It was a family affair for several of the night's nominees.

Mark Ruffalo excited kids crashed his acceptance speech. NBC

When Mark Ruffalo won the award for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for his performance in "I Know This Much Is True," his excited kids crashed his acceptance speech.

Ruffalo appeared from home alongside wife Sunrise Coigney and two of the couple's three children. The actor's son, Keen, 19, literally jumped for joy after his dad's name was called, and one of his daughters came on camera to give him a sweet congratulatory hug.

Two of Ethan Hawke's children joined their dad at the ceremony. NBC

Ethan Hawke, who competed in the same category as Ruffalo, also hung out with his wife and family during the ceremony. The "Good Lord Bird" star and his wife, Ryan, sat with their two daughters, Indiana and Clementine, on the laps.

Hawke also shares daughter Maya, 22, and son Levon, 19, both actors, with ex-wife Uma Thurman.