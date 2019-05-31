Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 3:35 PM UTC / Source: Today By Ree Hines

In 2001, Nicole Kidman shared the big screen with Ewan McGregor in a romantic, dramatic, fantastical and heartbreaking musical — and 18 years later, she can still bring that "Moulin Rouge" magic to life.

Only now, she has a different leading man.

The 51-year-old actress recently took to Instagram and posted a sweet moment she shared with her husband, country crooner Keith Urban.

In the brief clip, the couple channeled a special scene from the movie — singing Elton John's "Your Song" to each other, just as the characters Satine and Christian did when they first fell in love in the film.

There were no costumes and no swell of strings from a hidden orchestra in Kidman and Urban's rendition of the beautiful ballad. Instead, it was a simple and sweet duet, with 51-year-old Urban on piano and Kidman accompanying him on vocals.

"A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey," Kidman wrote in the caption.

The trip to Monterey, California, has nothing to do with the flashback fun of "Your Song." But it has everything to do with what she's working on these days.

The coastal city is where she and her "Big Little Lies" co-stars are currently filming for the series' sophomore season.

Fans can see more of her when the season premiere airs on HBO June 9.

And for those who'd like to hear more from her and her husband, there's no wait required.

The couple can often be found singing side by side, as they were back in October, when Urban shared their intimate duet of his 2017 hit, "Female."