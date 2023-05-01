Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cuddle up on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

There’s no heartbreak in a place like this.

Actor (and viral AMC ad star) Nicole Kidman joined her country star husband Keith Urban on the star studded Met Gala red carpet on May 1.

The two didn't shy away from PDA, sharing a sweet moment as they nuzzled their foreheads together.

Nicole Kidman told TODAY she was married to "a really good man." Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Oscar award winner has been candid about her relationship in the past, telling TODAY in 2020. “I’m married to a really good man."

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, she recalled how she first had a “crush” on her now husband in 2005.

“I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” said Kidman. “It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman seemed to be enjoying themselves. John Shearer / WireImage

In an interview the next year, Urban said he didn’t call because he thought she was out of his league. “I might have a wild imagination of possibilities in life, obviously, but not in a million years did I think that somebody like that would be interested in me. At all,” said Urban.

The couple got married in June 2006, and have been cozying up on red carpets ever since, like at the 2023 Oscars.

This couple turns every red carpet into an occasion to be adorable, like the 2023 Oscars. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Kidman’s outfit at the Met Gala had a special tie-in to the theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Kidman said in a red carpet interview with Vogue that her dress was originally worn in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial done with Lagerfeld.