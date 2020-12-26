Nicole Kidman joins Keith Urban for sweet Christmas song: 'You don't have to be alone'

Nicole Kidman joined her husband Keith Urban for a special acoustic performance of a Christmas song and it's giving us all the holiday feels!

On Christmas Eve, the actor and country music star, both 53, treated fans to a rendition of his 2019 holiday tune, "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" on Instagram that not only showcased their love for one another but also provided comfort to anyone who might be feeling down this holiday season.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"It should be all green and gold/ Watching snow/ Coming down/ Charlie Brown," Urban sang as Kidman sat next to him with her arms wrapped around him. "Everybody gathered around the tree/ Weatherman says/ 'It ain't gonna snow this year'/ 'The fog is too heavy to cut a path'/ 'For the reindeer.'"

The couple sat outdoors in front of a Christmas light display and as Urban sang, Kidman lovingly beamed at her husband before joining in as well.

"Your sister's stuck in Denver/ And your mama can't come/ But you don't have to be alone/ I tell you why/ 'Cause I'll bring the magic/ I'll bring the laughs/ I'll make you a star/ At the top of the tree/ Shining so bright/ You don't need a chimney/ Because I'll be your fire."

The lyrics were especially poignant during a time when many people can't be with friends and family for Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kidman and Urban both sang the line, "You don't have to be alone," in unison, underlining the point that we're all in this together and that we can still find ways to be connected, even during a challenging time.

Kidman interjected with an "Oh yeah!" as her husband sang and the couple laughed at several points during the song, showing how in sync they are with each other.

"We can be naughty or nice," Urban sang.

"I want naughty — a little bit of nice, (but) a lot of naughty," Kidman added flirtatiously.

The couples' fans and famous friends all chimed in on how much they loved the performance.

"You always do bring the magic," commented Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Best thing on social media today !!!" posted a fan.

"Thank you for all your music and role modeling kindness for the world," added another fan. "Peace!"

Urban ended the performance with a positive message about the upcoming year before kissing Kidman's cheek.

"I just want to take a second and wish everybody a very merry Christmas, happy holidays, wherever you're watching this right now, from our family to yours," he said.

"We love you and we send you our love," Kidman added.

"Here's to a bright and buoyant 2021 all over the world," said Urban. "God bless you all. Thank you so much, love you guys."