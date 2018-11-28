Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Nicole Kidman and her niece are making us see double.

The 51-year-old "Boy Erased" star posted a photo of herself with her niece Lucia Hawley on Instagram before the two headed off to the 32nd ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday, and the resemblance is striking.

"Going to the #ARIAs with my niece, we’re so excited to see Keith hosting!" the caption reads.

Hawley is the daughter of Antonia Kidman, Nicole's younger sister.

Host Keith Urban was joined by his wife and her niece for his big night. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, hosted the Australian music awards ceremony. The country music star kicked off the show with a playful gesture towards his wife, saying, "Oh, hi, baby" to Kidman as she and Hawley sat in the front row, leaving Kidman visibly embarrassed.

As the show went on, Urban brought up Kidman again as he welcomed her "Boy Erased" co-star Troye Sivan, who sat next to Hawley in the front row, to the stage to present an award.

"Let’s say hello to our next presenter. This guy is a singer, a two-time ARIA winner and an actor who's currently co-starring in a really beautiful film that I highly recommend you see called 'Boy Erased' alongside a very talented up-and-coming new actress called Nicole Kidman. I think good things are ahead for her," Urban joked.