Nicole Kidman gets real about life with Keith Urban: 'I'm married to a really good man'

Nicole Kidman opened up about her marriage to Keith Urban and gushed about what a wonderful dad he is to their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in a new interview on TODAY.

“He's such a good man, as I've said before,” the “Big Little Lies” actress told Jenna Bush Hager on Friday. “I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say.”

Kidman, 53, is obviously her husband’s biggest fan and during the pandemic, she’s been joining him for fun Instagram live concerts, where he performs and she dances around to his music. She said she hopes their cute, lighthearted concerts bring people moments of happiness during a difficult time.

“We just tried to go, OK, this is the situation,” she told Jenna. “There were so many people just hurting, as there is still, and trying to be incredibly respectful of that but just spread a little joy, which was what his music was trying, was doing.”

Urban even joked that his wife is his “groupie” in one video, which she didn’t mind at all.

“I'm happy to be your backup singer, your groupie,” she said. “Whatever you need me to be.”

When she’s not appearing in Instagram videos with her husband, Kidman has been busy at work on her new HBO show, “The Undoing.”

In the thriller miniseries, Kidman stars as Grace, a therapist married to Jonathan (Hugh Grant). Grace thinks she is happily married until a shocking incident pulls the rug out from under her and makes her question everything she thought she knew about her husband.

This series marks the first time Kidman and Grant have worked together, though they’ve known each other for years.

It's hard to believe Kidman and Grant have never actually worked together! Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“We've known each other for a couple of decades,” she said. “And you always say to people, I'd love to work with you. And actually I never said that to him. I was just always a ‘Hi, Hugh.’ And then, but a bit deep down I've always wanted to work with him … he's so good and he's obviously incredibly witty and charming.”

Many fans have been wondering whether there will be a third season of Kidman’s other acclaimed HBO series, “Big Little Lies.” Kidman couldn’t reveal whether there’s a new season on the way, but she hinted that she and her fellow cast members would love to reunite for more episodes.

“We're all very close so our desire is for there to be a season three,” she said. “Part of the thing is trying to make something happen … creatively it's lovely if something evolves and struggles on … there's definitely the passion and the desire and I just want to go back to Monterey and hang out with my girls!”

In the meantime, Kidman is feeling grateful. When Jenna asked the legendary actress if she ever feels “astonished” when she looks back at her incredible body of work, Kidman said that's a good way to describe it.

“Yeah. Astonished is a great word,” she said. “On my knees going, thank you for giving me this path in life.”