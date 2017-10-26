share tweet pin email

Just when we thought we couldn't love this duo from Down Under more, Nicole Kidman shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, Keith Urban.

The country music star turns 50 today, and his award-winning wife couldn't resist telling the world how lucky she feels.

"Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," Kidman said in her Facebook post. "We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx."

The star couple has been married since 2006, and they have no problem showing the world how much they love each other.

FilmMagic Kidman and Urban showered each other with love at the "Paddington" world premiere in London in 2014.

Kidman currently stars in the movie "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," which was filmed just 40 minutes from her Nashville home — a key consideration for a couple raising two daughters, 9-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret.

“You always have to juggle," Kidman recently told TODAY. "They sacrificed so much. Any working mother experiences that. My children and my husband sacrifice."

Date night !!!! - KU pic.twitter.com/FAd7aUuG0Z — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 17, 2017

Earlier this year, Urban took time out of his CMT Awards speech to let the audience know how much he appreciates his wife.

"I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole," Urban said at the June award show, citing her as the spark behind his success. "You have no idea how much of what I do ... she's involved in every little piece of it."

Kidman turns 51 next June, but hopefully we don't have to wait until then to see more sweet gestures from this awesome celebrity pair.