Nicole Kidman finally opened up about why she planted that sexy smooch on her "Big Little Lies" co-star Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmys — and got hilariously flustered in the process.

During a recent visit to "The Graham Norton Show," the Aussie actress, 50, was teased about the steamy kiss — which her hubby Keith Urban observed up close — when Norton flashed an image of it for viewers to see.

"You are so provocative, Graham," said Kidman, practically rolling her eyes. "Why are you showing that? I kissed my husband, too!"

Alex Berliner / AP Kidman gives a congratulatory smooch to her favorite mannequin, er, actor.

The actress attempted to explain that she and Skarsgard worked intimately together on the hit HBO drama— which, naturally, led to more teasing.

"I did kiss him, but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex," Kidman explained.

"We saw it," joked Norton.

The actress only made matters worse when she stressed how much she loves her hubby of 11 years.

"I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world," she said," and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

Then catching herself, she backpedaled.

"I mean, not a mannequin!" poor Kidman said, laughing, before declaring, "I'm done."

