Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata pose for 1st magazine cover together

While posing for a magazine cover is nothing new for veteran star Nicolas Cage, sharing that honor with his wife of eight months, Riko Shibata, is a fresh experience for the 57-year-old actor.

And that’s only part of the reason the couple’s debut cover shoot thrilled them so much.

Nicolas Cage poses with wife Riko Shibata for the cover of Flaunt magazine. Noah Dillon / Flaunt Magazine

Cage and Shibata, who's in her 20s, were photographed by Noah Dillon inside Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Hotel & Casino for the cover of Flaunt magazine’s “Magic” issue, both decked out in all-black Tom Ford ensembles, while sharing an embrace. But inside the pages of the publication, they also braved a heat wave to bring an eclectic and slightly surreal portrait of their union to life.

“We were out there doing our thing,” Cage told Matthew Bedard, Flaunt's editor-in-chief, weeks after the shoot. “We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117 degree weather and building sandcastles.”