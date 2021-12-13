Nicolas Cage's latest role? Playing himself (sort of) in new film — see pics

Think you're the biggest Nicolas Cage fan of them all? Well, in a new film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a crime lord has you beat: He pays the Oscar winner to appear at his birthday party.

So who will play Cage? Duh! The man himself!

Cage makes a special greeting to his host in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate

Yes, it all has shades of "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation.," but "Massive Talent" is even a little twistier than that — and, as the actor told Entertainment Weekly, he is playing a character. "('Nick Cage') is an invented version of Nic Cage. The character is feeling unfulfilled and contending with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood," he said. "It's not me. I'm feeling pretty good about things."

In the movie, crime boss Javi (played by Pedro Pascal) is the uber-fan who plunks down $1 million for the appearance. And as the two chat, Cage learns how deep Javi's love is for his performances.

Cage and Pedro Pascal (Javi) Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate

"Javi has a wax statue of Nick and you think, 'Oh, it might be awkward between a film star and a fan,'" says Cage, 57. "But they're both cinephiles, so they're having wonderful conversations about 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' and 'Paddington 2.'"

Appearing alongside Cage are Neil Patrick Harris as his agent, Sharon Horgan as his ex-wife (the real-life Cage got married in 2021 for the fifth time) and Tiffany Haddish as a CIA agent.

Javi and Nick hit it off while driving through Mallorca, Spain. Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate

Wait, the CIA are involved? Yes, indeed: After Cage gets the invitation, the agency wants to find a way to entrap the movie-loving crime lord, as director and co-writer Tom Gormican told EW.

Cage also played two roles in 2002's "Adaptation.," where he was Charlie and Donald Kaufman (the first being the name of that film's screenwriter). This time, he'll be both "Nick" and "Nicky." Nicky is a character straight out of Cage's "Wild at Heart" era, and he's also an imaginary character who talks to Cage.

Javi gives Nick a welcome drink at his compound in Spain. Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate

"He's got the lanky long hair; he's just constantly riding Nick about his career choices," Cage said. "I wasn't too excited about the idea of playing myself, but when Tom sent me this script, Nicky reminded me a little of Jerry Lewis' Buddy Love in 'The Nutty Professor.' I always admired what he did with that movie. For me, Nicky steals the show."

The trailer for the film will be available Tuesday, and the film is expected to premiere on April 22, 2022.