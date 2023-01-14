Nicolas Cage says he is ‘heartbroken’ over death of ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Nicolas Cage has publicly responded to the news of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley’s death and described himself as being “heartbroken.”

Presley died at the age of 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. The singer and songwriter was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

“This is devastating news,” the actor said in a statement obtained by NBC News. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020. NBC confirmed that Presley would be laid to rest beside Keough at her father’s famous Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor married Presley in 2002, and separated a few months later. They officially divorced in 2004, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage at an MTV event in 2001 in New York City. L. Busacca / WireImage

In a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, Cage described his riveting experience meeting the singer for the first time.

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet, and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell,” he recalled in the interview. “And I just went, ‘Oh.’ And I was thunderstruck.”

Cage was the third of Presley's four husbands throughout her lifetime. She was first married to Danny Keough, a musician and actor, from 1988 to 1984. They shared two children, daughter Riley, born in 1989, and Benjamin, born in 1992.

Just weeks after her split from Keough, Presley tied the knot with Michael Jackson in May 1994 and divorced in 1996.

After officially divorcing Cage in 2004, she married guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood, with whom she welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. The two eventually separated in 2016, and finalized their divorce five years later.