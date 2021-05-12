During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May.

Fans fell in love with Nico Santos from his portrayal of Mateo Liwanag, a passionate sales associate at the fictional big-box store Cloud 9 on NBC sitcom “Superstore” and Oliver T'sien, the stylish and sharp cousin of male lead Nick Young in 2018 blockbuster flick “Crazy Rich Asians.”

But for Santos, these opportunities were about more than the characters. They're also signs of an industry more interested in telling diverse stories about people like him.

Coming off the 2021 series finale of "Superstore," which ran for six seasons, Santos has been able to step back and realize how special it was.

Nico Santos as Mateo Liwanag in "Superstore." Trae Patton / NBC

"With 'Superstore,' having the type of cast that we had, one of the most diverse casts on television, that’s just normal. That’s the way that should be. Every show should be like that," he told TODAY.

Santos, 42, immigrated from the Philippines as a teenager, discovering his love of theater after his family moved to Oregon. After years of working retail while doing standup in the San Francisco Bay Area, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue comedy, before finding himself gravitating towards acting. The shift paid off, in 2015 landing Santos the role of Mateo — a gay, undocumented Filipino immigrant, who felt deeply personal to him.

Portraying that kind of character ... I just did not believe it was possible. Nico Santos

“To be able to leave that kind of legacy portraying that kind of character ... I just did not believe it was possible,” he said. “The landscape has changed so much in the last 10 years, the last five years even, as far as representation and what audiences expect out of the shows that they’re watching and the type of stories that we as artists expect to tell.”

Before Santos booked “Superstore” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” he felt like he had to justify his existence in the industry. And even after Mateo hit the small screen, he received negative feedback.

"When 'Superstore' first came about ... people were like, 'He’s such a stereotype,'" he recalled. "It just ruffles my feathers in such a wrong way because it’s just like saying people like that shouldn’t exist, people like that shouldn’t take up space. But I based Mateo off of people I actually knew, so for people to criticize him, you’re basically telling me that I don’t have a right to be here."