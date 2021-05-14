Nicki Minaj breaks silence on father's death: 'The most devastating loss of my life'

Nicki Minaj is breaking her silence following the unexpected death of her father in February.

The Grammy-nominated rapper shared a new message to fans on her official website this week. In a lengthy letter, Minaj greeted her "darlings" with a lighthearted update, sharing how she had been binge watching Netflix. Midway through the letter, however, the 38-year-old opened up about more serious thoughts, including the loss of her father, Robert Maraj, three months ago.

"Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," Minaj wrote.

"I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

Minaj shared a lengthy message with fans on her official website. nickiminajofficial.com

On Feb. 12, Maraj was walking on a roadway at around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mineola, New York, according to police. He was taken to a hospital but died the next day. He was 64.

The following week, police announced they had arrested Charles Polevich, 70, in connection to the case. Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at the time, "Mr. Polevich did stop at that time, but then fled after that once he saw that he had injured this person."

Police had used security footage to track down the vehicle involved in the incident, leading them to Polevich, who then turned himself in.

Representatives for Minaj had not responded to NBC News' requests for comment in February.

In addition to speaking out briefly about her father, Minaj also revealed she is working to complete a new album and documentary, as well as focusing on her son, whom she welcomed last year.

"I've also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment (sic) in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it. Like. He's just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can't take it."

The new mom added, "His favorite movie is 'Madagascar (Escape 2 Africa)' 🥴 won’t stop watching it. LOL. He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive... it’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just... Wow."

Minaj shared several glimpses of her baby boy, whom she has nicknamed "Papa Bear," at the start of January and gushed about being a parent. "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there," she wrote in an Instagram caption.