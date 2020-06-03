Nickelodeon airs powerful, nearly 9-minute tribute to George Floyd

Nickelodeon interrupted its programming on Tuesday night to air a powerful tribute to George Floyd that lasted the same amount of time that a white police officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck before his death last week.

The family-friendly channel, along with other Viacom networks like MTV and VH1, aired a black screen that lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds with the words "I can't breathe" repeatedly flashing and the sound of heavy breathing.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, said those words while pleading for his life as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck before Floyd died on May 25 after being taken to the hospital.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and three other officers were also fired from the police force for their role in Floyd's death but have not been charged.

The video aired on the Viacom networks provides a number for people to text Color of Change, a racial justice organization.

Nickelodeon also posted a message of solidarity and a "Declaration of Kids' Rights" on Instagram, writing that it was going off the air "for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in support of justice, equality, and human rights."

The six declarations of kids' rights included, "You have the right to be treated with equality, regardless of the color of your skin."

Floyd's death has sparked ongoing protests in hundreds of cities across the country against police brutality in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice.



Join @ColorofChange. Text DEMANDS to 55156. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uQ1pN6Aw8l — MTV (@MTV) June 1, 2020

"We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice," MTV and VH1 tweeted on Tuesday.

The tribute to Floyd is the latest among many, including a powerful song from 12-year-old gospel singer Keedron Bryant called "I Just Want to Live" that has been viewed millions of times.