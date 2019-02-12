Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT By Rheana Murray

Nick Viall has more experience with the "Bachelor" franchise than arguably anyone else, and now he's dishing on the performance of the current star, Colton Underwood.

"I think he's doing great," Viall told TODAY. "It's a hard position to be in. You're seeing, especially now, things can get really stressful and confusing, and it's starting to show. But it's entertaining for us to watch. All he can do is be himself."

He continued, "At this point, I just watch as a fan. I'm removed enough from the show that I don't really know what's going on or have any inside information, so it's been fun."

Viall competed on "The Bachelorette" twice and went on to join "Bachelor in Paradise" before making his debut as "The Bachelor" in 2017, so it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about. (That doesn't mean his own journey ended in love, though. He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of his season, but the pair called off their engagement five months after the finale aired.)

Colton Underwood addressees the many women vying for his love on this season of "The Bachelor." ABC

The 38-year-old does think it's possible to find love on the show.

"I think it's a way," he said. "What is a good way these days? There have been successful relationships to come from the franchise, so clearly it has worked. Dating apps are a way, too, and those don't always work. I think it's a unique way. I wouldn't recommend it as a first option to people, but if they have the opportunity and it works out, why not?"

Viall pointed to Hannah G., Caelynn and Cassie as front-runners on Colton's season, but added that he's not sure he'd ever date someone from the franchise again.

"I don't watch the season as a dating pool," he said. "It's quite the opposite. I'm far more reluctant to ... yes, dating someone who's on the show. There's this perception of this incestuous group. If it happened organically, that's different. But I don't seek it out."

Though he's not dating anyone exclusively right now, he's still open to finding love. He even recently turned to renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth for some NSFW relationship advice — you can watch that here. (Viall spoke to TODAY on behalf of Mr. Peanut, who partnered with Dr. Ruth to bring back her hotline for Valentine's Day.)

As for his own Valentine's Day plans, Viall said he'll probably take it easy. And he urged other singles to not get too down if they find themselves alone on the holiday.

"Don't beat yourself up over it," he said. "It's just a day. It may also be a great day to meet someone. I think a lot of people are open to finding love, especially on that day. Instead of hunkering down and watching Netflix by yourself, get out there. You never know. Of course, I'll probably just stay in and watch Netflix myself."