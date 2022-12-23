Nick and Vanessa Lachey dress as 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' characters

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are pulling off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas, National Lampoon-style!

On Thursday, the co-hosts of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” dressed up as Clark W. Griswold Jr. and Ellen Griswold from the 1989 hit “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“Sparky & Ellen Griswold wishing you the ‘Hap Hap Happiest Christmas, ‘” Vanessa captioned the post, which featured her in a blond wig and her husband in a button-down cardigan à la Sparky.

“Still stealing this for Halloween! Thanks,” one fan of their look commented.

“Oh goodness,” another wrote. “I hope the kiddos are dressed up as different flavors of jelly.”

In a follow-up post shared to her Instagram story, Vanessa posed in her ruffled blouse and wig, holding up a clear mug shaped like a moose, a nod to the infamous family mugs featured in the original movie.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is a Christmas comedy starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.

"For those asking... of course we did the mugs!" she captioned the story.

The film is the third sequel in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” film franchise, which follows the misadventures of the Griswold family. “National Lampoon’s Christmas” has become part of the Christmas movie canon and centers on the Griswold patriarch Clark “Sparky” Griswold, as he attempts to pull off the most memorable Christmas vacation from home.