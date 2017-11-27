'Ellie is the brightest light': Nick Lachey wants 'justice' for employee who was shot

share tweet pin email

Nick Lachey took to Twitter to ask his fans for help after the manager at his Cincinnati sports bar was shot in the face on Thanksgiving morning.

The 98 Degrees singer made his plea after 27-year-old Ellie Richardson, a mother of a young son, was shot by the driver of a van outside Lachey's Bar after her shift ended at 3 a.m.

Cincinnati police told the city's WKRC News that the shooting happened after the two exchanged words when the van nearly hit her.

Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice. https://t.co/h4Yt6gorPm — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 24, 2017

Lachey, who opened the bar with brother Drew in 2015, asked his Twitter followers on Friday to help "find justice" for Richardson by contacting the police with any information about the van or its driver.

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

Her employer returned to Twitter a day later to ask the public to contribute to a YouCaring fund to help the family with medical bills.

Richardson was being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was expected to survive, according to the WKRC report.