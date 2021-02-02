See Nick Jonas transform into an old man in new Super Bowl ad

Nick Jonas is in a Super Bowl commercial for the aged — er, ages.

The singer, 28, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes more than 15 years ago, appears in an ad for Dexcom, a company that distributes technology to help with diabetes management. In the spot, special effects show Jonas as an old man.

“We have the technology to do this,” he says while snapping his fingers before his face instantly matures by a few decades.

He then points out how far technology has come while lamenting, “And people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?”

Nick Jonas, 28, looking just a little bit ahead of his time. Dexcom / Vimeo

“Finger sticks? Really? Well, that’s about to change,” he says before highlighting Dexcom G6, which shows glucose levels on a cell phone, as well as where the levels are going, without any finger sticks needed.

“Finally, technology that makes it easier for us to manage our diabetes. Looks like the future, but it’s available now,” he says as the commercial winds down.

Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2005 and revealed it publicly in 2007 when the Jonas Brothers were first gaining steam in popularity. In 2018, he marked the 13th anniversary of his diagnosis on Instagram.

"Happy and healthy," he wrote in part. "Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check.

"I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life."